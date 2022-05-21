All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is right and true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It straightens us out and teaches us what is right. — 2 Timothy 3:16 NLT
It was still dark when I left for work one snowy December morning a number of years ago. A winter storm made driving difficult. Even in our four-wheel-drive, I couldn’t go more than 30 miles an hour.
Swirling white flakes pummeling my headlights made it hard to see the snow-covered road. On this secondary road, there were no guide rails to show me where the pavement ended and the berm began. Only occasional arrow signs indicated where there were sharp bends. Although I knew the road well, the darkness and blizzard-like conditions transformed the familiar into the unfamiliar.
Conditions weren’t much better when, 10 miles and half an hour later, I reached the main highway. Snow covered both lanes. As I inched my way through the whiteout, a sound like I was driving on chains informed me that I had strayed into the opposite lane.
Guide rails and painted lines are meant to help the driver stay on his side of the road. But not all sections of highway have guide rails, and snow can obliterate the lines. That’s why notches were cut into the middle and the edge of the pavement. When drivers can’t see the lines, the vibration and sound of the tires rolling over the notches tell them when they stray.
God’s Word works the same way. Sudden storms make traveling life’s road difficult and familiar territory unfamiliar. We’re not sure of the way. That’s when we need to slow down and pay attention to the signs God posts in His Word that tell when we begin to stray. If we heed them, we’ll know we’re still on the road and in the right lane.
Thank You, God, for the guide rails, lines, and notches of Your Word that help me find the right way in a world that’s often dark and stormy. Amen.
MORE TEA: Read and meditate on Psalm 119:97-105.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.