If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself. — 2 Timothy 2:13 NKJV
I got up one morning at 5:30 — a good hour and a half before my scheduled “rise and shine” time. At first I thought I’d go back to bed after my bathroom trek, but my already too-long to-do list got longer the previous day when I added an ambitious project with a short deadline. So I knew snuggling back under the covers would be futile. I’d just toss and turn and think and think and think. Body tired, mind wired. You know the feeling.
So I made my cup of caffeine, dressed, and decided to have my quiet time, which, I was ashamed to admit, had been sorely lacking. My prayer notebook, spiritual journal and Bible study notebook, which I used to write in every day, had all been pathetically neglected.
No wonder I’d been feeling adrift, mentally and spiritually.
I’d blamed my dwindling time with God on life issues, particularly health challenges and family relationships, the latter undergoing tumultuous changes.
Have you ever felt like you’re standing in the midst of fallout you didn’t create? Yet there you are, stuck in the middle of it all, hanging on to a diminishing sense of direction.
As those issues began to smooth out, though, a monster project took over my life: planning a month-long trip with our fifth-wheel camper to the Pacific Northwest with two other couples. Not an undertaking to sneeze at. Coordinating schedules, planning routes and stops and meals and clothes, getting the camper and truck ready for a 7,000-mile trip, downloading and learning to use travel apps we’d use on the journey — chunk by chunk usurped my time. Small wonder I was way behind on my novel-writing schedule.
But I shouldn’t blame busyness for not taking time with God. I mean, who really sets my schedule? I’m my own worst taskmaster — slave driver is a better term.
But the more I got done, the less fulfilled and more empty I felt.
You can’t replace God with busyness, no matter how urgent or necessary your activities are. Only God can satisfy your soul. And if your spirit is empty of Him, your entire being — physical, mental and emotional — is affected. It’s like you’re on a journey with no destination, without a map or app or plan, and are running on fumes.
So when I finally took quality time to meet with God (and not with one eye on the clock), God met with me. He had, after all, been patiently waiting for me to stop manufacturing excuses and make time with Him my top priority once again.
I opened my Bible to where I’d left off with my personal (and also sporadic) Bible study two months earlier, Psalm 37: “Consider the staggering fact that the Creator of time and eternity loves you,” I read in the warm up section. “Write down 10 things you can think of about the love of God.”
Wow! What a place to begin my journey back to God — His love for me. The first three came easily — I’d been pondering them all year: Unconditional. Undeserving. Unlimited. Then, like water sputtering from a hand pump, more words to describe God’s incredible love for me poured forth: steadfast, eternal, healing, unchanging, sacrificial, reliable.
God’s love — the more I meditated on it, the harder it was to wrap my mind around it.
I hadn’t been faithful to Him, but He’d remained faithful to me.
As I wrote the words of Lamentations 3:21-23 in my spiritual journal and the words of Psalm 51:10-12 in my prayer notebook, I knew I’d finally returned home.
Thank you, Father, for Your steadfast, unlimited love. I don’t deserve it, but that’s what unconditional means, doesn’t it? Thank You for pouring its healing grace into my thirsty, travel-weary soul. Amen.
Read and meditate on Lamentations 3:21-23.
