I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. — 1 Timothy 4:7 NIV
I’d never heard of moonflowers until a friend posted a picture of hers on Facebook. “The blossoms bloom only at night,” she wrote.
Flowers that bloom only in the dark? Intrigued, I did some online research.
Moonflower vines, I learned, can grow up to 20 feet, with 4-to-6-inch white, fragrant blossoms opening in the evening until the following morning.
How much they resemble faith, genuine, real, rubber-meets-the-road faith. Faith, I’ve learned, is only faith when you can’t see. When you’re in the dark, not knowing, not in control. When you have no one else to turn to but God.
Have you ever known anyone who possesses such a faith?
I do.
To say that Louise was a joyful person is an understatement. Joy bubbled out of her. I rarely saw her without her bright smile and sparkling eyes — and sense of humor. Situations which would give me permission to wallow in self-pity, she managed to find the light side. Like the time she came to church sporting a black eye, caused by the recoil from her hunting rifle. The church pianist, she sat at the keyboard on the platform, laughing as she told us the story.
Louise and her husband, Carl, once led an active, busy life, led by their love for their family, their church and their Lord. Blessed with musical talent, they often sang together, visiting numerous churches in the area. They produced cassette tapes, offering them for a donation to cover the cost of production.
When Louise was diagnosed with cancer, Carl was chronically ill himself. Since she could no longer take care of him, he went to live in a local nursing home.
Wanting to offer back some of the comfort she’d always given me, I made a batch of chicken soup and took it to her. But she was the one who ministered to me.
“When I woke up this morning,” she said as we sat at her kitchen table, “before I even got out of bed, I lay there, just praising God.”
Louise lived the words she once sang. It’s easy to talk of faith when things are going well and you’re on top of the mountain. But faith grows when it’s put to the test in the valleys of life. No matter where life takes you, God is still God. God of the mountain, God of the valley. God of the good times, God of the bad times. God of the day, God of the night.
Pictures of a thin Louise wearing a head turban, taken at the time of her illness, told of the battle she waged. But her bright eyes and smile that lit up her whole face told another story — a story of a moonflower faith, its beauty opening to the dark, exuding an unforgettable fragrance into the world around it.
O God, may my faith, too, be a moonflower faith. Amen.
NOTE: Louise passed on to glory a month after this was written. Her husband, Carl, followed her a month later. And a month ago, their oldest son, Carl Jr. (Carlie) joined them. I know they’re singing in heaven.
Read and reflect on Hebrews 11.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.