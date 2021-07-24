“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)
One year I decided to compile a bucket list.
On it I put hiking, kayaking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding in the Colorado Rockies, spending a month in Alaska and visiting the Canadian Rockies. Perhaps I should add “getting and staying in shape.”
I was hesitant at first to list anything. Unlike the two characters in the movie, I don’t have a billionaire to fund the fulfillment of the list of things I want to do before I kick the bucket. So phrases such as “we can’t afford it” and “be realistic” kept popping up.
We humans can come up with all kinds of reasons our deepest desires and wildest dreams won’t or can’t be fulfilled. So we plod on, not allowing ourselves to hope or dream because we don’t want to deal with disappointment. Or we make a bucket list of “safe” things — those that don’t border on impossible.
I had to push the hope-sucking words out of my mind with another phrase: “If money were no object …” and set my mind free to dream.
When I got brave enough to write my dreams down, I began to see the possibilities — how they can be fulfilled. I began to hope and dream again like I did when I was much younger.
What is life without dreams? Without hope?
In 626 B.C. God’s people thought they were without hope, too. Sent into exile for persistent willful disobedience, they were given these words: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11).
The next 70 years weren’t going to be pretty. Babylon would be a far cry from the Promised Land flowing with milk and honey God had helped their ancestors to conquer. But don’t give up hope, He told them.
Hope — what we need to get us through our Babylon times, what we need to get us through life even when it isn’t tough.
There may be those who say this verse isn’t for us today — that it was meant only for God’s people at that time. There may be those who say this verse has been so overused, it’s become cliché.
But these 29 words say so much — and I believe they are for us today, too, for “the grass withers, the flower fades; but the word of our God will stand forever” (Isaiah 40:8).
“For I know the plans I have for you” — God has a plan for your life, a purpose for you.
“… to prosper you and not to harm you.” — Although life includes pain, God’s purpose is not to harm but to help you to grow. God’s plan for you is good.
“… to give you hope.” Life without hope is like soda without the fizz, like a long, dark night with no sign of morning. Hope comes from God, so ask Him for it.
“… to give you … a future.” God has a future planned for you, but He reveals it one day — one moment — one step — at a time.
Plans, hope, a future — isn’t that what a bucket list is all about? It gives us hope that someday our dreams may come true.
So go ahead — let yourself dream again. Make up your bucket list. Then give it to God and watch your hope begin to grow.
Teach me to dream again, Lord. I’ve forgotten how. Amen.
Read and reflect on Psalm 139.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.