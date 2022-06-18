In the shadow of thy wings I will take refuge, till the storms of destruction pass by. — Psalm 57:1 (RSV)
When I was growing up, there was only one place where I could escape my mother’s wrath — my father’s lap. I was an impulsive child, and my mother wasn’t blessed with patience, so when our wills clashed, sparks flew.
Mom was the firestorm; Dad the quiet stream. I loved them both, but it was to Dad I turned when I needed a listening ear or when I just needed cuddled. Curled up in his lap, resting my head on his shoulder, feeling his arms around me, was the safest place in the world.
Fast forward 40 years. I am now a mother, still a bit impulsive, fiery when I get going. My husband is like my father — a soothing balm to my blistering heat. One of my children has impulsively done something that could cast a dark shadow over the future. I am so furious, I shake. I feel heat radiating from my face.
“How could you do this?” I shout. “When we get home, you will tell your father what you’ve done.”
But the scene doesn’t turn out as I expect. There, curled up in my husband’s lap, is our errant, remorseful child.
Fast forward eight more years. I am now a grandmother. As my family has multiplied, so has my love and concern. I pray for my children and grandchildren every day, but still I worry. I am at the age where I realize how fragile life really is and how dangerous a place the world is. I have much more to lose now.
As I sit in the family room, my head rests on the wing of the love seat where I’m curled up. Eyes closed, I imagine myself sitting in my heavenly Father’s lap, resting my head on His shoulder, feeling His arms around me.
I speak no words, but peace, like a placid stream, gently seeps into my soul. I am in the safest place in the world.
Abba, Father, thank You for Your unconditional love. Amen.
Read and reflect on Psalm 57.
From “God, Me & a Cup of Tea for the Seasons: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time With God,” Copyright © 2018 by Michele Huey. Used with permission.