And my God will supply all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 4:19 NIV
My daughter-in-law called it our redneck deck. She should have been around when we first started building this place we call home.
During our poor years in the late 1970s, when our oldest child was a toddler and I was pregnant with our second, we yearned to move out of our second-floor apartment into a house of our own. Being that I’d resigned from teaching to be a full-time homemaker and my husband’s job at the local scrapyard brought in, on average, a hundred dollars a week, no bank would take a chance on us.
So we decided to build our own house on the pay-as-we-go plan on land that had once been the Huey homestead. Every nail, every piece of lumber, every inch of wiring, every bit of plumbing, every sheet of drywall, every roll of insulation, everything that went into this place, we put in ourselves.
We lived in the basement for five years until the upstairs was done enough to be livable. We put siding on 29 years after we first put the shovel to the dirt and moved the kitchen upstairs around the same time. After nearly three decades, over a quarter of a century, the house was almost done, with the exception of a painted wooden floor in the kitchen, a porch-less front door hanging on the front of the house, and our redneck deck.
The redneck deck was unique in that it was built with wooden pallets my husband salvaged from the rubbish pile at work. We wanted a deck constructed with treated or rough lumber that stretched along the entire back side of the house, but we were still on the pay-as-we-go plan and couldn’t afford the dream deck.
So when the first redneck deck built from castoff pallets became too unreliable to walk on (pallets weren’t made to be transformed into some poor folks’ back porch and suffer a western Pennsylvania winter), I prayed, “God, please supply us with the lumber to replace these awful pallets.”
I should have asked for new lumber — honest-to-goodness real lumber. Ask and ye shall receive.
Within the week, Dean came home with the “new lumber”: another load of castoff pallets. Only this time the wood was thicker, stronger and sturdier. And he added extra strips of wood so that the grandkids’ little feet wouldn’t slip through the slats.
Who says God doesn’t have a sense of humor?
Truth be told, I loved my redneck deck until we replaced it with a real deck. I kind of miss it.
You see, it was a daily reminder that we don’t have to have everything perfect and exactly the way we want to be happy.
Dear God, thank You for the redneck decks of life. They remind us that happiness isn’t dependent on our circumstances, but is found in relationships — with You and with those You’ve put in our lives. Amen.
Read and reflect on Proverbs 30:8-9.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.