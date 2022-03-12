Then they came to Elim, where there were twelve springs and seventy palm trees, and they camped there by the water. — Exodus 15:27 NIV
Since our daughter settled in South Carolina, 600 miles away, my husband and I make the long drive to visit with her at least once a year.
While the actual driving time is nine-and-and-half hours, at 70-something, we have to stop every two hours. Long trips are easier to take if we make frequent stops to rest and avoid road weariness.
Thousands of years ago, the Israelites also had a long trip to make. One, possibly two, million men, women and children left the bondage of Egyptian slavery and trekked across a barren wilderness headed for a land flowing with milk and honey. Along the way, there was little to eat or drink, and they were exposed to rain, wind, sun and storms. They got tired, thirsty, hungry and discouraged.
But they were on a faith-growing journey, and the One who led them had many lessons to teach them. They failed test after test. Just when they were in the deepest despair and discouragement, hope dwindling and faith faltering, God intervened — with manna from heaven, water from desert rocks, and an oasis with 12 springs of water and 70 palm trees.
I’m sure the weary travelers would have loved to pitch their tents and stay at that oasis the rest of their lives. But eventually they had to move on. The oasis wasn’t their destination.
The Israelites’ journey through the wilderness is a picture of our journey through life. Once the shackles of our bondage to sin are broken, we begin our journey to the Promised Land — Heaven.
We, too, struggle through the wilderness, which — just like the Israelites’ journey so long ago — comprises most of the trip. We, too, encounter oases sprinkled along the way, but we cannot abide in the rest stops.
They are there to provide a temporary respite from the difficulties of life, to refresh our minds and spirits and to renew our strength.
Sometimes we’d like to find an oasis and move in permanently. However, God calls us to venture into the wilderness on a faith-growing journey.
And, as He was with the Israelites, He will be with us every step of the way.
Thank You, Lord, for the wilderness that stretches my faith and the oases that refresh me and give me the strength to journey on. Amen.
Read and reflect on Exodus 15:22-16:1.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.