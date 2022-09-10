local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday.

“Here is a boy here with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?” — John 6:9 (NIV)

He was one of the children among the crowd following Jesus that day. He carried with him five small barley loaves and two tiny fish, perhaps packed by his mother when he left that morning. When Jesus eyed the throng, He turned to Philip. “Where are we going to buy bread for all these people?”

