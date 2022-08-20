local columnist Michele Huey

What is that in your hand? — Exodus 4:2 (NIV)

After a year and a half of filling the pulpit for a small, local congregation, I felt adrift and useless — that I’d lost my sense of purpose. It didn’t hit me all at once. My last Sunday with what I’d come to call “my little flock” was Oct. 28. The next two months were filled with holiday happenings and a challenging writing course.