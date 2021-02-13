Read and reflect on Song of Solomon 2:3-13
Then the LORD God made a woman … and he brought her to the man. — Genesis 2:22 (NIV)
“Love is a miracle,” I told my husband the day after we attended a wedding.
The groom’s love for his bride shone from his eyes, was etched in every line of his face as he watched her approach him on her father’s arm.
“You must be so in love,” I told him after the ceremony.
He beamed. “Oh, I am!”
Love is a miracle. Think of it — one man meets one woman and falls in love — and she loves him in return. What, with all the billions of men and women in the world, are the chances of that? Yet it happens everyday.
I remember when I met my husband. I was drawn to him instantly — his gentle manner; his tall, slender frame; his trim beard; and curly, shoulder-length hair — but it was those twinkling blue eyes that did me in.
That’s why all the love interests of the protagonists in the novels I write have twinkling blue eyes.
What a wonder when I found out that he was attracted to me, too! I mean, I was the girl who, in grade school, could never get anyone to “like me back.” Who wondered in high school if she’d ever go steady (I did). Who, in college, accepted a proposal from someone she thought was the love of her life, only to have him drop her a year later without an explanation. Who, after having her heart shattered, gave up on love and focused on a career.
And then, three months after vowing never to fall in love again, I met Dean. On our first date I knew deep down, where there are no words, that he was “The One.”
We married 11 months after we met. The heart, indeed, has a mind of its own.
I still thrill at the sight of him. Time and life, with all the disappointments and curve balls and tests and trials, have only strengthened and deepened the bond we share.
And, wonder of wonders, after experiencing me at my worst, after 48 years, he loves me still!
Some call it chemistry. I call it God.
After all, He is love (1 John 4:16). He created woman for man and performed the first marriage ceremony (Genesis 2:18-25; 1 Corinthians 11:8-9) because He knew that “two are better than one” (Ecclesiastes 4:9–12). He blessed us with the gifts of romance and passion, which, within the boundaries He set, are gifts, not sin (Song of Solomon).
Love is a miracle and miracles are matters of the heart, not the head. If you have to talk yourself into loving someone, it isn’t love. With love, using your head and all your reasoning ability doesn’t work.
The miracle of love. One man. One woman. Loving — and in love with — each other. Wow.
Dear God, thank You for the love that blesses and brightens my life. Amen.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea for the Seasons,” © 2018 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.