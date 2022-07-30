Your Father knows exactly what you need even before you ask him. — Matthew 6:8 NIV
My husband came home one Friday evening with a disgusted look on his face.
“My truck is not to be moved,” he announced.
I looked out the door and noted the hood of his green pickup ajar. I was almost afraid to ask why.
A section of the fuel line was leaking, and until he replaced it, the truck couldn’t be used. So he went to the auto parts store in town. Just as our luck would have it, the part had to be ordered from the manufacturer, and we’d have to contact a local dealer in another town 45 minutes away to order it for us.
“The part will be in on Wednesday,” he announced Saturday morning after a couple of phone calls. “Can you pick it up for me?”
Wednesday I called to make sure the part was in. It wasn’t. Neither was it in on Thursday. Or Friday. Monday I called the dealer for the fourth time.
“We ordered it, Ma’am,” he said. “We just didn’t get it yet. We don’t know where it is. The manufacturer said they shipped it. I’m going to put in another order and have them ship it so I have it tomorrow.”
“Why don’t we just forget it?” I said when I called the next day and it still wasn’t in. “I could have been to Detroit and back and gotten it myself.”
“Would you wait one more day?” he asked. He sounded as frustrated as I felt. “I’m going to call the manufacturer and find out where it is.”
“Okay,” I agreed, but not without a sigh.
The next day, even though the part we needed was put on the delivery truck at four o’clock that morning, it still wasn’t in. So what do we do now? It had been 10 days since we ordered the part, and it was lost somewhere between Detroit and western Pennsylvania. If we ordered it from another dealer, we’d probably have to wait another week before it came in there. And what if the part came in the first place the day after we ordered it from someone else?
Finally, on Thursday, seven days after it was to be in, the elusive order arrived. One look at my husband’s face when he saw it, though, and I knew: After all that, it was the wrong part.
I got to thinking, though: We’re such an “instant-minded” society. Aren’t we like that with God, too?
We put in our orders with our heavenly Father, thinking that prayer is like putting our money in a vending machine, pushing a button, and having our answer drop down out of heaven like a candy bar. But more often than not, we have to wait, and waiting is the hardest part. Sometimes we wait so long, we think God is ignoring us or punishing us.
But when the answer does come, it’s always exactly what we need and right on time. And what’s even better — He never sends the wrong part.
Father, I am so impatient. Help me to be persistent and patient in prayer. Amen.
Read and meditate on Matthew 7:7-11.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.