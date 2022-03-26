Is anything too hard for the LORD? — Genesis 18:14 NIV
That horse manure sure did the job.
I canned 15 quarts of fresh tomatoes. And there was still more on the porch and plants.
We hadn’t planned on having so many tomatoes — and I sure hadn’t planned on canning ever again. At this stage of the game, I wasn’t looking for more work. All we wanted was a small garden so we could enjoy a few fresh fruits and vegetables.
So, in the spring we bought a half dozen tomato plants and a couple of pepper plants, put in a row of green beans and scattered a few cucumber seeds. And, since our soil is absolutely horrible when it comes to supporting anything we sow, my DH (dear husband) dumped on a healthy heaping of horse manure.
Then our son gave us a dozen tomato plants and a half dozen pepper plants — leftovers which had languished for at least a week, unwanted and uncared for, after he’d planted his garden.
DH is not a man to waste anything. He plowed and harrowed another section in the yard, planted the donations and fenced it in. He had such fun.
I didn’t mind because never in my wildest dreams did I imagine those drooping, half-dead, pathetic plants would produce so much. It must have been the manure. Or the weather. Or luck. Or maybe it was the tender loving care DH lavished on them.
People can be like those dying, castoff tomato plants — without a hope until someone says, “I’m going to try to save you,” and then prepares a place where they can grow undisturbed, nourishes them, plucks the weeds and lovingly cares for them. Sometimes our efforts make a difference. Sometimes they don’t. But I believe we are better for trying. And you never know when the turnaround will come.
I tend to cast people off as hopeless cases at times, too. Their needs are just too great, their problems too overwhelming. The answer is, in my eyes, impossible.
But I forget. Our God is the God of the impossible. Is anything too hard for Him? He who spoke creation into being, whose mighty power calmed the winds and stilled the storm — and transformed life after life after life? He is the same yesterday, today and forever. He who cares for the insignificant sparrow can take droopy, half-dead, castoff human beings, transplant them and nurture them until they, too, produce a harvest. Look at Sarah and Abraham. Mary Magdalene. Zacchaeus. Matthew. Paul.
My own eyes have seen the transformation of a man whom I thought was an impossible case. A castoff with more problems than I thought even prayer could handle. But God showed me different. Impossible? For God — nothing is impossible.
It just goes to show — never count anyone (or anything) down and out — no matter what it appears like. You never know what a little TLC will do.
Dear God, help me never to give up on anyone — ever. Amen.
Read and reflect on Isaiah 55:8-13.
From “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time With God,” © 2017, Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.