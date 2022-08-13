local columnist Michele Huey

She began to wet his feet with her tears. Then she wiped them with her hair, kissed them and poured perfume on them. — Luke 7:38 NIV

A book lover to the core, I get a thrill when I’m passing through a town and see a library or a bookstore. So when I spied a quaint-looking bookstore as my husband and I strolled through the charming town of Northeast Harbor while on our vacation in Maine, I made a beeline for the door.