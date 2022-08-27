As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. — Psalm 42:1-2 NIV
After three trips to Colorado Springs, elevation 6,035 feet above sea level, I learned to drink a lot of water.
The first time I went in the winter, and the air was dryer than at other times of the year. My eyes burned for the entire writers’ conference. Just walking from my classroom to an editor’s appointment left me gasping for breath. Now when I’m in Colorado Springs, I carry eye drops, pace myself when walking and drink at least 64 ounces of water a day.
Sixty-four ounces is a lot of water, you say. At that altitude, the air is thin and dry. Thin, meaning less oxygen than I’m used to breathing here at home in Smithport, Pa., elevation about 1,800 feet. So to get the oxygen I need, I’m taking more breaths.
The higher altitude also means lower air pressure, which causes moisture to be snatched away from my skin and sucked from my lungs with each breath faster than here at home. And since Colorado Springs ranks 33rd in the top 101 U.S. cities with the lowest average humidity — at 51.9 percent — I’m not getting a whole lot of moisture in the air I breathe.
At 6,000 feet above sea level, a person exhales and perspires twice as much as at sea level. This can make a difference of a quart or more of water a day. Whether or not I realize it, when I’m in Colorado Springs, I’m breathing more, perspiring more and losing more body water. And if I don’t drink enough water, I’m going to get dehydrated.
The funny thing about dehydration is that, unless you know the effects of high altitude on the body, you don’t even realize what’s happening and pass off the headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea as a bug or travel lag.
Folks have been known to collapse and be rushed to the hospital, where they were back to normal after receiving much-needed water.
Just as my body needs water, my soul needs God.
Jesus illustrated our need for Him when He told the Samaritan woman at the village well, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks of the water I give him will never thirst” (John 4:13-14).
When I take time to drink of the water He offers — by spending time talking to Him, listening to Him and reading and meditating on His Word — my flagging, life-dried spirit is refreshed and revived. When I need rest, He leads me to green pastures and quiet waters. When trouble abounds, He’s right there with His rod and staff. When the way is dark and fearsome, He guides and comforts.
Are you spiritually dehydrated? There’s plenty of water to refresh and revive your soul. All you have to do is come.
O God, you are my God, earnestly I seek you; my soul thirsts for you ... in a dry and weary land where there is no water (Psalm 63:1 NIV). Amen.
MORE TEA: Read and reflect on Psalm 23 and John 4:6-14.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.
