local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday. Email comments to michelethuey@gmail.com

As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. — Psalm 42:1-2 NIV

After three trips to Colorado Springs, elevation 6,035 feet above sea level, I learned to drink a lot of water.

Tags