Mya Race and Bowen Blystone, two Eisenhower 5th grade students, were recently recognized with “Good Citizenship Awards” from Senator Joe Pittman. They were selected based on their consistent demonstration of the attributes respect, compassion and responsibility. School Principal Erin Eisenman and Superintendent Michael Vuckovich were on hand to present the award on behalf of Senator Pittman.
