To whom it may concern —
GOOD NEIGHBORS
The citizens of Indiana County have continued this week to plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during recent storms.
Be sure to recognize this week’s good neighbors, the folks who are always there to help.
Blairsville: Ab Dettorre and Todd Faulk, Evans Avenue; DeWayne Dills, South Liberty Street; Ray and Jeff McIntyre; Kendall Mohney
Clymer: Bill Hamilton
Homer City: Mandy Gordon, Goral Road; Harold Lockard, Luciusboro Road
Home: Bob Neese, Tanoma Road; Walter Harper, Marcoline Road
Indiana/White Township: Hugo and Henry Rummel, Kathryn Street; Charles and Carol Marcenzo; PJ Belin, Tom Bresnahan, Parnell Bowersox and John Taylor, Gabriel Avenue; Marie Phillips and Cindy Melson, Hickory Lane; Jim O’Hara, Muller Road; Gary and Linda Stevenson, Lammert Road; Bill and Dakota Lemmon, Getty Avenue; Jim Boyle, Oak Street; and a special thanks to Greg Satterlee for using his quad to help people up Erica Drive off Greendale Avenue, East Pike
Kent: Dan Fleming and Jim Howell
HONORING THE SCOUTS
U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., this week introduced the Boy Scouts of America Day Resolution in celebration of the organization’s 112th birthday, according to a news release.
“Boy Scouts of America was founded on principles aimed to teach those who participate self-reliance, character, ethical decision-making, and civic leadership. It is one of the largest and most influential youth organizations in the United States,” according to the release.
“I’ve been involved in Scouting for more than 50 years and I’ve witnessed first-hand the important principles, values, and lessons that are imparted upon young people and last a lifetime,” Rep. Thompson said.
“The Boy Scouts of America has played a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow and I am honored to offer a resolution commemorating the organization’s birthday.”
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Speaking of Scouts, a pancake and sausage breakfast is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or until sold out at Marion Center Park Hall, hosted by the BSA Troop 50.
The breakfast will be drive-through only.
Proceeds benefit the Marion Center Boy Scouts.
BASKET BASH
Homer-Center Public Library’s annual basket bash is set for March 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. and benefits the library.
Adult admission includes 25 tickets and snacks, and child admission includes a snack.
Additional tickets can be purchased. Participants need not be present to win.
For more information, including cost, visit Homer-Center Public Library on Facebook.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.59 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Jane Austen from “Pride and Prejudice” today, who wrote, “I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.