To whom it may concern —
GOOD NEIGHBORS
The citizens of Indiana County have continued this week to plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during recent storms.
Be sure to recognize this week’s good neighbors, the folks who are always there to help.
Blairsville: Zach Dixon, Kevin and Nick Schmucker and Ron Sabedra, Gray Station
Homer City: Bert Fairman and Jerry Fulmer; Ray King
Indiana/White Township: Gary and Linda Stevens, Lammert Road; Ron Townsend, Seabrook Drive; Kayden Peterman and Koltin George, Clark Avenue and South Sixth Street
Marion Center: Bob Berkey and Chris Diamond
Saltsburg: Leslie Kelly, Basin Street
AT THE MALL
Girl Scout Day is set for Saturday at the Indiana Mall, where displays and cookie sales will begin and run through March 19.
The cookie table will be located in the room across from Claire’s.
BUSINESS BYTES
The Road Side Franchise LLC, described as “family owned and operated by Samuel and Nicole Kenly,” expect to bring a Road Side franchise to Shelocta, according to a Facebook post.
“We are offering the same Award Winning recipes and Build Your Own concept as before. There will be introductions of new innovative and creative menu items as we grow,” according to the post.
The Kenlys said Kevin Rupert will be the first franchisee, with his team of Aaron Renwick and Carla Douglas.
The location will be at 8635 Route 422 West.
SPEAKING OF Shelocta, Crouse’s Cafe has completed a move of its Shelocta location to next door of the Bud’s Auto Sales location.
The relocated Crouse’s location opened last week.
According to a Facebook post, the new location will offer “a larger space, dinner hours, and an ice cream parlor (late spring).”
Crouse’s also operates a restaurant on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
SOUP FOR SOULS
Indiana County Soup for Souls will offer a Community Table event on select Thursdays at the Indiana Mall.
The next event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a menu of hearty beef vegetable soup.
The Community Table provides “a free homemade meal to anyone for any reason,” according to organizers.
All are invited.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.69 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson today, who once said, “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.