To whom it may concern —
GOOD NEIGHBORS
While the snow arrived a little later in the season than usual, the outpouring of community support followed quickly after as neighbors and friends shoveled and plowed out driveways and sidewalks for those who are unable.
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors:
Blacklick Township: Bob and Robby Streams
Clymer: George Pavlosky and Cole Jarvie
Glen Campbell: Jim Brink
Graceton: Tom “Fleet” Dunmire
Homer City: Lenny Jendrejeski, Church Street and Miller Avenue; Ron Fallara, East Church Street; Richard Morris and Herbert McAnulty; Sam Arone; the Rev. Paul Morris
Indiana/White Township: Ben Sadler, School and 14th streets; Stan Bem; Dave Fairman, Stormer Road; Tom Millen, Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets; Evan Mosco, Jason Rummel and Joe Previte, Kathryn Street; Bill Juart, South 12th Street; Jim Shellenbarger family and Mike and Sue Irvin, Forest Ridge Road; Dan and Joanne Kuta; Dave Piper, Country Lane; Justin and Kristine Peak, Muller Road
Myr Walt: Eric Hilliard
ANNIVERSARY BESTS
A happy anniversary to Levity Brewing Co., in the midst of celebrating its sixth year in business this week.
Remaining events to celebrate the Wayne Avenue brew pub include a performance at 7 p.m. tonight by Free Range, The Peace Sign Band at 7 p.m. Saturday and a Family Feud Fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday to benefit the Alice Paul House.
There will also be beer releases and a special menu available.
AT THE ARTISTS HAND
An opening reception for “Off the Beaten Path,” an exhibit of photography by Brandon Hirt, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. today at The Artists Hand Galley & Espresso Bar in downtown Indiana.
All exhibitions are free and open to the public.
“On occasion, Brandon Hirt veers off the beaten path,” according to The Artists Hand. “He discovers extra-ordinary moments, and inserts himself into them like some mystic. With his lenses, filters and ninja- like creativity he brings them home to you and me. A true explorer.”
SPEAKING OF art, the local community is mourning the recent loss of artist Ned Wert, of Brush Valley, who passed away Jan. 9.
Wert was executive director of the University Museum at IUP, and was previously an art professor at IUP and an art teacher at Elizabethtown Area High School, according to his obituary.
He retired in 1996.
In a tribute distributed through The Artists Hand, local artist Chuck Olson wrote, “He taught me to love painting, travel, laughter, and the gift of well-being in gathering great friends together. I learned that I loved Art and that I wanted it with me and its attributes for the rest of my life. Ned Wert showed me that path and I have always been indebted to him for giving me the example of that spirit.”
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.53 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Ralph Waldo Emerson today, who once said, “The hard soil and four months of snow make the inhabitants of the northern temperate zone wiser and abler than his fellow who enjoys the fixed smile of the tropics.”
Good evening!
