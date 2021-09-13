The annual fall banquet hosted by the Indiana County Republican Committee will be held Oct. 6 at Indiana Country Club beginning at 6 p.m.
Local candidates will be in attendance with Sean Parnell as guest speaker.
Parnell is the New York Times bestselling author of “Man of War” and “Outlaw Platoon,” a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran, infantry officer and co-founder of the charity The American Warrior Initiative.
His latest book, “Left for Dead,” was just released Sept. 7. Parnell announced in May he is a candidate for U.S. Senate (R-Pa.).
Cost is $30 per person and includes dinner. Invitations can be requested by emailing sandigillette@comcast.net with a deadline of Sept. 30 to RSVP.