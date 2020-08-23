Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Audit and Finance Committee — 5:30 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m. high school library
TUESDAY
Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., virtual
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office.