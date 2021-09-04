Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
TUESDAY
• Homer City Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Saltsburg Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners —10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 1 p.m., township building
THURSDAY
Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school