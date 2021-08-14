Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
TUESDAY
• Blairsville Borough council — 6 p.m., borough building
• Indiana Borough council — 7 p.m., municipal building
WEDNESDAY
Burrell Township supervisors — 7 p.m., township building
THURSDAY
Homer-Center School District board of directors — 7:30 p.m., central office boardroom