Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
TUESDAY
• Homer City Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• United School District Board of Education — reorganization meeting followed by work session, 6:30 p.m., high school conference room and via YouTube
WEDNESDAY
White Township Board of Supervisors — 1 p.m., township office
THURSDAY
• Homer-Center Scho-ol District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., Central Office boardroom, elementary school
• Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school