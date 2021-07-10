Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
Indiana Area School District board of directors, 7 p.m. administrative office, East Pike
TUESDAY
• Blairsville Borough Council — 5:30 p.m., special meeting, borough building
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana County Salary Board — 11 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., municipal building
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 1 p.m., municipal building