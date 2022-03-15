In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Indiana County NAACP will welcome Dr. Susan Welsh as a guest speaker at its next general meeting, Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Welsh’s topic will be Voting Rights and Participation: The Critical Role of African Americans, Women and Youth.
An IUP professor emerita of English literature, Welsh serves on the board of the Indiana County League of Women Voters and chairs the League’s Child Advocacy Committee on Education. She is also a member of the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County.
Admission to the Indiana County NAACP meeting is free, and all are welcome. After a brief business meeting, Welsh will speak, and time will be available for questions.
Register via Zoom or by contacting the Indiana County NAACP at (724) 464-9152 or naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com.