March 8 — 14
“Winchester 73” — 1 p.m. — The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Shelly Winters and Dan Duryea. An exceptional Western story of Stewart tracking down a man and his stolen gun, through a series of interrelated episodes, leading to a memorable shootout among rock-strewn hills. For more information, contact the museum at (724) 349-6112.
March 13
Lovin’ Downtown: Lovin’ St. Patrick’s Day — Downtown Indiana. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day-themed activities, specials and more in downtown shops and restaurants all day. Calling all Leprechauns! Spaghetti Benders will once again host the Wee Lads & Lassies Leprechaun Look-Alike Contest. Prizes for the funniest, most authentic and best St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Open to the young and the young at heart! No registration necessary, just be at Spaghetti Benders at 11 a.m.
Starting at noon, The Coney will host live music with the Laurel Highlanders Pipes and Drums and an indoor, socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day parade.
For more information contact Downtown Indiana at (724) 463-6110.
Spring Coin Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Always held the second Saturday in March. The Coins 4 Kids Program begins at 1 p.m. Free parking and admission. Everyone welcome.
For more information, contact Scott Bowman, Indiana Coin Club Inc., at (724) 465-0618