MARCH 15-21
“Pot O’ Gold” — 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Paulette Goddard, and Horace Heidt. This movie is about harmonica-playing music-mad Stewart and his experiences with a band of struggling musicians. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
March 16
Free Blood Pressure Screening — 10 a.m to noon at the Indiana Mall. Learn what blood pressure is and what yours is! For more information contact Alex Ickes, Senior LIFE Indiana (724) 464-2273
March 17
Outdoor Concert with Willow Hill at Levity Brewing Co., 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co, 1380 Wayne Ave. Indiana. Grab a St. Patty’s Day pint and join for a Willow Hill concert in the parking lot. For more information: Levity Brewing Co. (724) 427-5665
March 19-21
Indiana-Armstrong Builders Assoc. Home Show — The 2021 Spring Home show will be an interactive-virtual show reflecting the trends and styles in home building and remodeling.
That means guests can visit local vendors online from any mobile device or computer. This isn’t your typical “virtual event” displaying a flat website of information. For more information contact Dick Clawson at (724) 349-2327 or visit indianahome show.com.
March 19
Introduction to Bee Keeping – A virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Beekeeping can be a fascinating hobby that can be started at any time in your life.
There are several things to consider before getting started. Join beekeeper Nathan Williams and learn about keeping bees, the equipment used, the products bees produce and some of the current challenges involved in beekeeping. Please contact Williams at nathanbtn@comcast.net by March 18 to register.
March 20
Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Airport, 398 Airport Road, Indiana. Have breakfast at the Jimmy Stewart Airport. All proceeds benefit the Jimmy Stewart Cessna 310 Project. Free will donation. For more information call the Jimmy Stewart Airport at (724) 463-3883.
March 20
Eagle Watch at Loyalhanna Dam — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Park Office at Loyalhanna Dam, 440 Loyalhanna Dam Road Saltsburg. Come join us to check out the Bald Eagles at Loyalhanna Dam. We will bring binoculars to watch the eagles hanging out in the area. Bring your own binoculars or scopes and bird books or use ours. Come for a few minutes or stay for the whole event. We will meet at the park office at Loyalhanna Dam. This is a weather dependent event so if it’s raining steadily, snowing or below 32 degrees, the event will be canceled. This is best suited for adults, teens and school age children. Register by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with name, phone, email and number in party by March 18.
March 20
Downtown Bunny Trail & Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. to noon. Gather eggs filled with treats at downtown businesses and meet the Easter Bunny. Check in at the corner of 9th and Philadelphia Street (in front of the Indiana Free Library) for your list of stops and fun! For more information contact Linda Mitchell, Downtown Indiana, at (724) 463-6110 or visit www.downtownin diana.org.