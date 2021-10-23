The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad is collaborating with local author and paranormal enthusiast Ronald Murphy to present “Haunted Blairsville.”
Murphy has been featured on numerous podcasts and radio shows around the world.
He has been featured on every episode of the Travel Channel program “True Terror with Robert Englund” and is currently featured on the Canadian show “Red Earth Uncovered.”
His passion for the supernatural and his ability to relate to his audience is very entertaining as well as being extremely informative.
“Haunted Blairsville” will be held during Blairsville’s Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, and will include a 1 p.m. free lecture on the History of Halloween at the Blairsville Armory.
Following the lecture, three paranormal tours of Blairsville, lead by Murphy, will be offered at 3, 4 and 5 p.m.
The cost of the tour is $5 per person, and tours originate at the Blairsville Armory, 119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
The event culminates back at the armory with a 7 p.m. recreation of a Victorian Séance, complete with local “spirits” who tell their tales of woe.
Tickets for the Victorian Séance are $10 per person and reservations for all events are strongly suggested.
Call the Blairsville Area Underground railroad at (724) 343-1014 for reservations and more information.