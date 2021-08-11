Indiana County Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-22 program year.
Head Start offers services to income-eligible families with children from birth to age 5 and pregnant women.
Services are provided in the areas of child development, parent involvement, social services, mental health, child disabilities and nutrition.
Head Start provides meals free of charge through the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Head Start is prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Head Start is an equal opportunity provider.
For more information see our website. www. indianacountyheadstart.org or call (724) 349-6200.