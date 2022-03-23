Applications are now available for the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium High School Scholarship Award.
REQUIREMENTS
The Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium will be giving three $500 awards to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted in a health care education program.
Applicants must work or live in Indiana County with place of employment considered first and residence second.
Applicants must be accepted in the health-related classes of their major course of study before the due date of the application. They must be pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in a post-secondary health care education program.
Evidence will be documented by an acceptance letter from the school.
Applicants must submit an essay describing his/her motivation to obtain a degree, diploma or certificate. Applicants should describe their plans after graduation, career goals and how post-secondary education will benefit themselves, employers, patients or the community. Other topics that may be addressed are leadership accomplishments, obstacles the applicant has overcome and special talents. Specifications for the essay are below. Failure to meet these specifications may be cause for disqualification at the discretion of the Selection Committee.
Applications must be:
• Typed, no longer than one page, single-spaced, in a 10- or 12-point font
• The applicant’s name must be typed at the top of the page.
• The essay should use proper grammar and correct spelling.
SELECTION
1. Members of the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium will serve on the Selection Committee.
They will review all complete applications from qualified individuals.
2. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
To be complete, the application must include
• Completed application
• The applicant’s portion signed by the applicant
• The one-page essay
• Acceptance letter
• Signed letter of reference
• Signed G.P.A. from high school
• The signed statement from the College Office of Financial Aid or estimated costs of program.
3. The Selection Committee will evaluate each application based on the quality of the essay including career goals, achievement in school including grade point average, the recommendation of the employer and financial need.
4. Only those selected to receive awards will be notified. Notification will be done by email.
5. The decisions of the Indiana County Health Care Consortium are final.
6. The responsibility for the taxability of the award remains with the recipient.
Submission
1. The complete application must be received by 4 p.m. on the due date. It can be emailed, mailed or delivered by hand. Place the application in an envelope that is 9-inches by 12-inches or larger and do not fold any pages.
2. Late applications will not be considered.
3. The applicant is solely responsible for making certain that all required parts and forms have been submitted. The Selection Committee will not notify applicants of missing documents.
4. Inquiries may be addressed to the Paul Weifenbaugh, TCWIB assistant director at pweifenbaugh@tricountywib.org.
5. Submit the application to Paul Weifenbaugh, Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc., 112 Hollywood Drive, Suite 201, Butler, PA 16001 or at pweif enbaugh@tricountywib.org by April 29 at 4 p.m.