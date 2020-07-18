The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation toward the Women’s Imaging Center at IRMC from the 34th annual Mario H. Luther Charity Golf Classic. As a result of COVID-19, the event was not able to be held in person, however Luther challenged his golfers and sponsors to continue to donate to such a worthy cause and he pledged to match up to $7,500 in donations. This was the most successful year for the outing, raising more than $17,000 for the Women’s Imaging Center.
