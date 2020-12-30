The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received donations from area groups. Upstreet Financial employees Frank Kinter, Dave Myers, Joe Kinter, Vickie Shank and Julie Lopresti donated 500 hoagies from 9th Street Deli and 500 cookies from Insomnia Cookies to frontline employees at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
