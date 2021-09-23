The monthly meeting of the Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the home of member Sammie Mann, 1809 Route 285 East, Indiana.
This month’s meeting will feature Herbalist Dana Driscoll who will speak on gathering edible plants in the wild and will include a hands-on experience foraging in a nearby field.
Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded. We welcome guests and new members.
For more information, please contact Carrie Bloomquist at (724) 272-4182.