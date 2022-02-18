The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will begin a new year with its first meeting on Tuesday at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the public is welcomed to attend. A meet and greet is on the agenda along with a calendar for the upcoming year. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded.
If you have been curious about herbs and would like to learn about them, how to grow them or what to do with them, this is the time to join this fun group at only $5 dues a year.
For more information or questions, please call Carrie Bloomquist at (724) 272-4182.