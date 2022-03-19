The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will meet on Tuesday at Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.
The topic of the evening will be about the herb of the year, Viola, presented by lifetime member Cindy Rogers.
If you’d like to learn about this cheerful, early spring flower, you are welcome to join our fun group to learn, enjoy refreshments and possibly win a door prize.
For more information or questions, please call Becky at (724) 465-4918.