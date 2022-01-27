At its annual reorganization meeting recently, John Stumpf of Burrell Township was re-elected as chairman of the Highridge Water Authority.
Other officers elected were Vice Chairman Harold Hixson, Secretary James Mitchell and Treasurer John McMullen. Authority Executive Director George E. Sulkosky was appointed as the assistant secretary/treasurer for 2022.
Authority meetings will continue being held the third Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Designated as depositories were Ameriserve Bank, Somerset Trust, Savings and Trust Bank, InFirst Bank, Truist Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).
Professionals appointed were Matthew Budash, solicitor; Gibson-Thomas Engineers of Latrobe, engineer; and the Human Resources Group, labor relations consultant. Retained to conduct the annual audit was Rennie and Associates from Ligonier.
Adopted during its regular monthly meeting was a $3.7 million spending plan for 2022, which is the same as 2021. Personnel costs at $1,070,000 and debt service obligations of $1,100,000 comprise the bulk of expenses. Water rates were maintained at $8.60 per thousand gallons while operation and maintenance fees of $7.00 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) likewise remained unchanged. Tap fees for new homes at $1,800 and the customer facilities fee of $200 per unit stayed the same.
Scheduled projects for 2022 include replacement of 500 new water meters and construction of a new pump station in Seward. Water line extensions rescheduled for the upcoming season are Campbells Mill/Falling Run roads and Route 217 North, both of which are cooperative ventures with the supervisors of Burrell Township. Replacement of 3,500 feet of 8-inch water line on Route 56 south of Armagh is also ready for bidding.
Board member Harold Hixson was reappointed to a new five-year term by the Indiana County commissioners.