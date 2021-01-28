At its annual reorganization meeting recently, John Stumpf, of Burrell Township, was re-elected as chairman of the Highridge Water Authority.
Other officers elected were vice chairman Harold Hixson, secretary James Mitchell and treasurer John McMullen.
Authority Executive Director George E. Sulkosky was appointed as the assistant secretary/treasurer for 2021.
Authority meetings will continue being held on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m.
Designated as depositories were Ameriserve Bank, Somerset Trust, Savings and Trust Bank, InFirst Bank, Truist Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust.
Professionals appointed were Matthew Budash, solicitor; Gibson-Thomas Engineers of Latrobe, engineer; and the Human Resources Group, labor relations consultant.
Retained to conduct the annual audit was Rennie and Associates from Ligonier.
Adopted during High-ridge’s regular monthly meeting was a $3.7 million dollar spending plan for 2021, a decrease of $30,000 from the previous year. Personnel costs at $1,033,000 and debt service obligations of $1,000,845 comprise the bulk of expenses. Water rates were maintained at $8.60 per thousand gallons while operation and maintenance fees of $7 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) likewise remained unchanged. Tap fees for new homes at $1,800 and the customer facilities fee of $200 per unit stayed the same.
Scheduled projects for 2021 include replacement of 500 new water meters and construction of a new 20-inch water main near New Florence to replace cast iron pipe originally constructed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1906. Approximately 90 percent of Burrell Township residents on Campbell’s Mill Road and Falling Run Road have signed onto a planned line extension project.
Board members John Stumpf and Larry Deal were reappointed to new five-year terms by the Indiana County Commissioners.