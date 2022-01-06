On Jan. 15, join members of the Clark household and local historical figures as they give guided tours of the Clark Mansion located at the point of South Sixth Street. Tours are limited to 10 guests each, so be sure to reserve your spot ASAP. Tickets are $7 for HGSIC members and $10 for non-members. Tour times are 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Reserve tickets by phone at (724) 463-9600 or by email info@hgsic.org.