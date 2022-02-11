The Historical and Genealogical Society will give tours of the Clark House on Feb. 19.
Join members of the Clark household and local historical figures as they give guided tours of the Clark Mansion, located at the point of South Sixth Street.
Tickets are $10 and tours are limited to 10 guests each, so be sure to reserve your spot as soon as possible.
Tour times will be at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
It is suggested you purchase tickets in advance to ensure your spot.
Visit the group’s website to purchase your ticket today: https://www.hgsic.org/events