Step back in time and experience Easter in 1875 with Silas and Clara Clark on Saturday, April 23, as they give guided tours of their mansion at the point at Sixth Street.
Tours leave promptly from the Armory at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited. It is recommended participants purchase tickets in advance to secure a spot. Visit hgsic.org/events to purchase tickets.
The HGSIC will also be hosting an event featuring information on recent exciting archaeological digs in Indiana County.
Dr. Ben Ford from the Department of Anthropology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will focus his discussion on digs done at the Newport site located along the Conemaugh River near Blairsville.
Newport was founded sometime in the late 1700s and served as an important river town until the early 1820s. At one time, Newport was under consideration to be the county seat.
Join us in welcoming Dr. Ford on Thursday, April 21, for this event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP at http://hgsic.org/events to assist us in planning.