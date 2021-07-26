Join the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County for a Night at the Museum event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
Historical figures from Indiana County’s past will come to life at the free event.
“The group has been preparing since the beginning of the new year,” said Jonathan Bogert, director. “There will be over 25 historical Indiana individuals.”
It is the organization’s inaugural Night at the Museum event, and it is being supported by many new faces from the community, he said.
The event will have historical characters spanning from the point by the Riot in Arms statue all the way down and through Memorial Park.
Each figure is knowledgeable about the character they are portraying and will share stories about the person’s life, impact on and time spent in Indiana.
The event is family friendly and free to the public.
Attendees can explore the grounds and interact with the historical figures. There also will be a basket raffle.
For more information, visit the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County on Instagram or Facebook, by email at info@hgsic.org or by phone at (724) 463-9600.