The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad announces that tickets are now on sale for its annual History at High Noon tour on Aug.14.
Tickets are $5 per person and available for purchase online at undergroundrailroadblairsvillepa.com or during regular operating hours at the Underground Railroad History Center located at 214 S. East Lane, Blairsville.
The tours form at the Blairsville Underground Railroad Knotweed Festival booth at the corner of Spring and Market Streets and will proceed along Market Street to the old train station and back.
Along the tour route, guests will learn the history of Blairsville and meet figures from the Underground Railroad and prominent citizens from Blairsville’s past.
The first tour departs at noon with subsequent tours leaving at 10-minute intervals.
Tour space is limited and those not holding advance tickets will join tours on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is rain or shine and, in the event or strong rain or dangerous heat, the character portion of the tour will be held at the UGRR History Center.
For more information, call (724) 343-1014.