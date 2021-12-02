Several area communities and organization have scheduled holiday events in the coming weeks.
Here’s a roundup of some of the available opportunities.
BLAIRSVILLE LIGHT UP NIGHT
Friends of the Blairsville Community will host Light Up Night with activities set for Saturday in downtown Blairsville, including a parade, visit by Santa Claus and much more.
Events include the annual Cookie Walk, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. and starting and ending at the BCDA office.
There also will be a storefront decorating contest. Voting will done during the Cookie Walk from noon to 3 p.m. Each participant will drop their vote for their favorite storefront in the ballot box at the BCDA office.
There will be a mailbox at the BCDA office for children to send letters to Santa Claus.
The traditional luminaria display will be at the Bandstand. People will be able to purchase luminarias In Memory of, To Honor, Love, Thank you, etc. by calling (724) 459-8588, at the Friends of the Blairsville Communities office.
The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Tractor Supply and proceed down Market Street to the Diamond.
The River Valley cheerleaders will be doing holiday face painting, and the River Valley girls’ basketball team will be doing a holiday craft with children.
The River Valley Homecoming Queen, Andrea Davis, will be in the parade and will be using her magic wand to light the tree at the Bandstand.
While the spectators are waiting for the parade to arrive between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., the Community Band’s brass section will be playing Christmas carols at the Bandstand. The tree and the Bandstand will be decorated by Karen Faser.
Santa will arrive at the end of the parade in a Blairsville firetruck around 4:30 p.m. at the Bandstand.
There also will be a photo tent provided by Michele Haynes of the Chestnut Hills Social Center.
Activities at the Armory also will be going on through the day and evening, including the following:
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., students from The Staff Studio (Charlotte Piper Robertson)
• 2:30 to 3 p.m., students from Diamond Dolls Twirling (Kimberly Hoag)
• 6 to 8 p.m., the first Blairsville Light Up Night Social
The first 200 people at the Armory will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink. The hot dogs and buns have been donated by Jeff and Becky Marshall of the Villa Pub and Grill and Market Street Pastries.
Hot beverages will be distributed from the River Valley Cantina Classroom. There will be Christmas music, room to socialize with your friends and neighbors and maybe a craft or two for the younger kids.
Please stop by the Armory, located at 135 N. Walnut St., near the library and the Presbyterian Church, and join in the festivities.
HOMER CITY LIGHT-UP NIGHT
Homer City Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.
Activities will include a parade, treats for the kids, a craft bazaar, a food stand, a bonfire, the lighting of the community tree, Good Citizen Awards and the recognition of past Good Citizens.
The parade will start at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Penny Perman at (724) 388-1327.
SALTSBURG LIGHT-UP NIGHT
Saltsburg Light-Up Night will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Activities for all ages include tree decorating, visits with Santa and the Grinch, free crafts and raffles for the kids, free hot chocolate, cookies and much more.
For more information, call (724) 840-8396.
ANNUAL CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Please join the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County for the annual Christmas Open House on Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m. The evening will feature a holiday-themed program, a new “A Very Victorian Christmas” exhibit, caroling and festive refreshments inside of the freshly decorated historic Clark House. This event is free and open to the public. The society is located at 621 Wayne Ave. For more information, please call (724) 463-9600.
HOLIDAY CONCERT
The Indiana Area High School Choral and Orchestra Department will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium. Under the direction of Dr. Julianne Laird, the concert will feature the Treble and Bass Choruses, A Cappella Choir and the IHS String Orchestra.
Masterworks as well as pieces from the standard holiday repertoire will be included in the program. “The Boar’s Head Carol,” “Feliz Navidad” and other carols will be presented by the Bass Chorus.
Treble Chorus will be singing Wilhousky’s traditional arrangement of “The Carol of the Bells,” Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus” and a beautiful Hanukkah song by Wilde and Konecky.
A Cappella Choir selections will feature holiday favorite, “Fum, Fum, Fum” and Palestrina’s “Adoramus te, Christe.” The String Orchestra will play familiar arrangements from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and Bizet’s “L’Arlessienne Suite.” The concert will conclude with a combined number for the closing performance. Based on Pachelbel’s Canon in D, and arranged by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “Christmas Canon” is a modern classic, and will be familiar to many.
The concert is free and open to the public.
TREES FOR TROOPS DAY
Hosted by the Trees for Troops Day committee, in the spirit of Christmas, come say “thank you” to all active-duty men and women who selflessly serve our country. Visit Mytrysak Family Tree Farm on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., where you can purchase a tree individually or contribute toward the purchase of a tree. The special price for these trees is $40 for a 6-foot tree. Come and enjoy many activities including a concession stand, tractor wagon rides, a visit from Santa, photo opportunities and live entertainment.
Each tree will have a tag on it with the donor’s name. Donors are encouraged to send a special message with the tree.
If you are unable to attend that day, you can still contribute to this great cause by contacting Mytrysak Family Tree Farm at (724) 463-0570.
A COUNTRY FAIRE CHRISTMAS
A Country Faire Christmas will hold the second annual event at the S&T Arena, 497 East Pike, on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $1 cover charge at the door, which will go directly to Family Promise, a local organization that assists homeless families in Indiana County.
This year there are more than 70 vendors/small businesses, bringing a variety of items for Christmas shopping that ranges from handcrafted candles, soaps, wood products, wreaths, jewelry, clothing, coffee, candy, unique chocolate items and baked goods to Pennsylvania-crafted goats’ milk cheeses, wine and beer.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at noon to meet the kids and get his last-minute list in order.
Music will be provided by Wave Ryder DJ service.
This is an indoor event, and masks are optional.