Four members of the Homer-Center Quiz Bowl team who traveled to Rosemont, Ill., represented themselves well on April 22 in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Small School National Championship Tournament.
The team won their first and last matches, and stayed competitive through the rest.
In the end, they finished ranked 20 in the Very Small Schools division.
They performed well as a team, with all four members ranked in the top 60 percent of all individuals at the competition. Senior Matthew Mlakar, team captain, was ranked 51 out of 283 competitors.
“I thought the tournament was a fun experience, and it was cool competing against schools from all over the country,” Mlakar said.
Team coach Christine Yurky said she was very proud of the team and how quickly they adapted to a different competition style.
“The pace and nature of the questions was more intense, but they adjusted quickly,” she said. “The four of them demonstrated amazing teamwork. As competitive as they are, they were so very supportive of each other and encouraging, and each seemed to find their place.”
Yurky also said it was fun listening to them quiz each other on the 10-hour drive to Chicago.
“It was an incredible experience,” senior Sophia Eastman said. “Everyone there was incredibly kind and supportive, and I hope next year’s team will be able to have the same opportunity.”