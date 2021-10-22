During the months of September and October, many high school students are getting ready for homecoming.
This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school homecoming. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at homecoming, is critical.
On Oct. 6, three students from Homer-Center High School, Isabela Bence, Kyersten Gett and Jackie Lear, along with their SADD Adviser Christine Yurky, participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Duquesne Beer Distributing, Indiana.
Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under age 21 accessing alcohol.
Students place stickers on cases of alcohol, which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors. The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The commission would like to acknowledge and thank Duquesne Beer Distributing and Officer Lindsay Sommers from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.