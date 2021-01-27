IRMC has recognized Kelly Rearick, a registered nurse, as the 2020 recipient of the Cameos of Caring award.
In 1999, Cameos of Caring was created to honor exceptional bedside nurses who work at acute care hospitals.
The award honors a nurse from each hospital who demonstrates excellence in nursing care, serves as an effective advocate for patients and their families, and acts as a role model for the profession of nursing.
Rearick, who works on the Indiana hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit, has been a nurse there since 2016. She is known for her compassionate care, advocating for her patients and her professionalism.
“She is seen as an utmost professional, is compassionate in how she delivers care, not only to the patients she serves here in our community, but also to her peers. She always has everyone’s best interest at heart. Kelly is so deserving of this award,” Wendy Haislip, vice president and chief nursing officer, said in a news release.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gala will be held virtually in March. Recently, nursing leadership presented Rearick with the award.
“I’m truly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Rearick said. “Nursing is not an individual sport. We work as a team, holding each other up, laughing together, crying together and learning together. For me to be chosen to represent nursing, I don’t consider it my award, but as our award.”
These other registered nurses were recognized as nominees for the award: Sarah Hansen, Brittany Pennington, Deborah Poproch, Nicole Bracken and Beth Pinkerton.