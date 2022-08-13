86480754

Calendar

 Thinkstock Images

COMING EVENT

Aging Services Inc. is offering classes on learning how to live healthy with diabetes. The classes are held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday from Aug. 18 to Sept. 22 at Aging Services Inc., Indiana. The interactive class is for those 60 and older and can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. Register with Heidi Farmery at (724) 349-4500, ext. 103, or Vicki Burgess at ext. 112.

Tags