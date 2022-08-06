86480754

• The second annual Warriors Rock Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Toretti Auditorium, Kovalchick Center, White Township. This is a musical tribute show that will rock every emotion. If you love music, love to honor veterans and want to renew your patriotism, then help bring this show to your area. Veterans are the stars of the show in a unique production that leaves audiences mesmerized. Gary Racan and his Studio E Band provide the variety music for the show. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for veterans and students. They rely on sponsor/donation monies to help defray the cost of the production with 100 percent of the ticket proceeds being donated to The Veterans Affairs Office in Indiana for a special fund to assist local veterans.