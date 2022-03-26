ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The Salvation Army announces Kids Summer Camps:
Camp Allegheny, in Ellwood City: A safe summer camp experience filled with faith, fun, nature activities, new friends and more.
Transportation and financial assistance may be available.
For those children not living in the 15701 ZIP Code: June 27 to July 1; $25/week and $10 for additional siblings. Register online at www.salvation armywpa.org/camp. Email Ellen.benedetto@use.salvationarmy.org for questions.
For those children living in the 15701 ZIP Code: Several sessions are offered throughout the summer: Music Camp (ages 7-14), June 20 to 25; STEM.
Camp (ages 6-12), July 5 to 9; Sports Camp (ages 6-12), July 11 to 15; Adventure Camp (ages 6 to 12), July 18-22; Sports Camp (ages 6-12), July 25 to 29. Information and registration are available at www.salvationarmywpa.org/camp.
Day camp will be held June 6 to July 29 (8 weeks) For ages 6 to 12. This is held locally and runs Monday through Friday. Camp includes meals, activities and trips. Cost is $50 per week per child and spaces are limited. Information/registration at www.sal vatioarmywpa.org/indiana. Call (724) 465-2530 for more information.
• Indiana County Speaks Up Survey 2022: The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County and The Indiana County Department of Human Services have partnered to again bring the Indiana County Speaks Up Survey to the residents of Indiana County. This survey is distributed every five years. This year, the survey will be open until December 31. The survey started on March 1. The survey is developed to encourage thoughtful reflection of life in Indiana County and the services provided for people of all ages. The people who plan and provide services in Indiana County would like to know what residents think about living in the county now and what changes should be made in the future. By participating in this survey, you can give your opinion on some of these Important issues. You may reach the on-line survey at https://32speaksup.com/; through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/32SpeaksUp; or at https://www. surveymonkey.com/r/SpeaksUp. Please share this information with staff, clients/consumers, family, neighbors, etc. Hard copy surveys can be obtained by calling (724) 463-8200, ext. 3, 4, or 8 or by emailing info@32speaksup.com or at cac@indiana countypa.gov.
• The Care Center of Indiana County’s Annual Plant A Pinwheel in their 2022 Garden of Hope Campaign: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and they need your help to grow healthy, happy children and families in our community. When a child is hurt or afraid, the Care Center of Indiana County is there. They know intervention and support can bring hope and healing. They ask that you help our community’s children by “planting a pinwheel” in their 2022 Garden of Hope. Buy your pinwheel online at www.carecenterofindiana co.org/pinwheels-for-prevention. Pinwheel Planting Public Ceremony will be held on April 1 at noon at the Indiana County Courthouse Lawn.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA offers scholarships: The EAWCP will be awarding 11 scholarships to graduating high school seniors living with epilepsy. The deadline for applying for an EAWCP scholarship is Monday, April 4, 2022. You can learn more and download the application by visiting: https://www.eawcp.org/programs/scholarships/.
• Quota of Indiana offering 2022 Gold Scholarship: The Scholarship is designed to offer financial support to a non-traditional female student who has gained acceptance to a program to further her education in order to accomplish her professional and career goals. For more information/application/questions contact co-chairperson, Jennifer Bush at (724) 762-4531 or at jbush@pahousegop.com or co-chairperson, Carol Jean Fry at (724) 801-0204, carolfry7@gmail.com. The application deadline is April 29.
• PA State Troopers Announce 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Program: Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Program, which is scheduled for the week of Aug. 7 through Aug. 13, at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run. This is an exciting opportunity for youth between the ages of twelve to fifteen who reside or attend school in Indiana County to attend a free, week-long camp focused on providing a first-hand experience of a career in the law enforcement, military, criminal justice, and related fields. Participants are addressed as “Cadet” and work closely with law enforcement, first responders and other distinguished agencies to learn investigative techniques. During the week, cadets are physically and mentally challenged while they engage in team-building exercises, generate self-confidence and leadership qualities, navigate through obstacle courses, and explore law enforcement-related topics and skills. The Camp is staffed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and other volunteers. Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. is a non-profit organization and is not a recreational camp or a disciplinary camp for problem youth. Questions may be directed to TFC. Cliff Greenfield, Director, at (724) 357-1998. The application deadline is May 1.
• Chevy Chase Community Center-Food Preservation 101 Classes. A series of 12 classes on the theme of food preservation offered throughout the seasons at the Chevy Chase Center, 640 N. 5th Ave., Indiana. Classes will be held on one or two Saturday(s) each month thru October (they started in February). Check Chevy Chase Facebook for the specific dates. The classes are free of charge with a surprise gift at the end of program for those who attended six or more classes. At the end of each class, the participants will get to take home the produce they made! Contact (724) 463-0674 or message the Chevy Chase Community Center Facebook Page. The number of participants is limited to 10 per class. Registration by phone or message is requested three days before the class date.
• Qualifying youth experiencing homelessness and youth from foster care are eligible for a $1502 tax refund through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Help Youth Experiencing Homelessness and Youth from Foster Care Get a $1,502 Tax Refund this tax season, there are special rules for homeless and foster youth that were achieved through the American Rescue Plan Act. Qualifying youth experiencing homelessness and youth from foster care who are at least 18 years old are eligible for a $1,502 tax refund through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), even if they are full-time students. This is a departure from previous tax years, and of special importance to vulnerable youth who are still in high school or pursuing higher education. Go to www.schoolhouse connection.org for more information.
• Armstrong Indiana County Special Olympics PA is excited to get back to training and competing again! They are offering Athletics (Track & Field) starting April 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. for Armstrong area at Armstrong High School, 300 Buffington Drive, Kittanning and for Indiana Area, Indiana High School, 450 N. 5th St., Indiana. Indiana Equestrian will be located in the Strongstown area in late April. Athletes must pre-register. For more information and to pre-register call (814) 441-7981 or email smileincluded@ hotmail.com. They are also offering the athletes the opportunity to get together on Zoom once a month for an Athlete Social Hour! Call or email for the Zoom link for the social hour.
• The PA Dept of Human Services and the Public Utility Commission announced the launch of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which will help Pennsylvanians with low income maintain access to drinking and wastewater services. Applications for assistance opened Jan. 4. You may qualify for a Water Assistance Program grant if you either rent or own your home, have an overdue water bill that you are responsible for paying, your household income meets program income guidelines. You may apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us, by calling the Statewide Customer Service Center at (877) 395-8930 or in person at the Indiana County Assistance Office.
• Wolf Administration launches PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. Funding will aid homeowners facing COVID-19 Pandemic-related financial hardships. This program will be administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The fund supports Pennsylvania homeowners whose household income is at or below 150 percent of the area median income (AMI) that now must grapple with additional unforeseen financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAHAF will use these funds to provide eligible Pennsylvania homeowners with much-needed assistance to prevent and/or ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection. To learn more go to www.pahaf.org or call (888) 987-2423, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To see the full list of eligibility requirements go to https://pahaf.org/am-i-eligible.
• Citizens Ambulance Service would like to remind everyone of their Car Seat Loaner Program. Any one in need of a free car seat, call (724) 349-5511. Even grandparents whose little grandchildren may be visiting can borrow a seat. Done by appointment only at Citizens’ Ambulance Station 70, 2712 West Pike, White Township.
• Citizens Ambulance Service’s Car Seat Safety Checks. “Know for Sure if Your Child is in the Right Car Seat” on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only at Citizens’ Ambulance Station 70, 2712 W. Pike Road, Indiana. Call (724) 349-5511 ext. 251 (leave a voicemail!) or email carseats@ asmgt.com.
• Indiana County has received monies to assist with rent and utility payments for those who have been affected by COVID-19. The county has entered into an agreement with ICCAP to administer and deliver the services for the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program. More information is available by calling ICCAP. There are specific eligibility requirements including 80 percent average median income or lower. Applications can be completed on the online COMPASS Program, by calling ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 and providing information over the phone, by making an appointment with ICCAP to use their computers and/or obtain assistance with computers, by requesting a hard copy application be sent to your home, or by working with the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s SNAP representative at (833) 822-7627 who will also enter the information into the COMPASS Program. Any questions about the program should be directed to ICCAP.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter,” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low-income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, Senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 Guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with Tax Claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free Naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army’s Ark Of Learning Tutoring Program is held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for children in grades K-12. It offers one-on-one tutoring, homework help, group learning activities and life skill and character-building programming. They also serve dinner to the participants. For more information call (724) 465-2530, ext. 14 or email Margaret.Rosas@use.salvationarmy.org.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, childcare and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Social Centers are now fully operational and all programs have resumed. Anyone wishing to reserve a meal (in center or takeout) must call by noon the day before. Masks are now required to enter the social centers and administrative offices.
For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Administrative Offices are open and walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone needing to speak to a Medicare Education and Decision Insight Coordinator (MEDI) will need to call first and make an appointment. Masks are required.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Armagh center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays with exercise classes from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Aultman center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Chestnut Hills center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with breakfast on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. and the Monday evening meal has resumed and is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Geri Fit exercise program is held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact the center at (724) 459-5251 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Homer Center Social Center has reopened in the Homer City American Legion, and is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week. Fitness Classes will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Please contact Aging Services (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Indiana center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Geri Fit program is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Breakfast is the last Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact the center at (724) 465-2697 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday with breakfast served on Mondays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Exercise class is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact the center at (724) 286-3099 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Saltsburg center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening meal is from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Two Lick center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Geri Fit every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the center.
• Christos Clothes Closet, free of charge, a variety of clothing for adults and children is available in the Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 East Elm Street, Homer City. By appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the church at (724) 479-2695 and ask to schedule a time to get clothes. Leave a message if no one picks up, and someone will get back to you. Masks are required.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Both the soup kitchen and The Gleaning Program are open for walk-in service/indoor dining. They will continue to serve the meal in throw-away containers, so their patrons can eat in or take out. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window or to eat in from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Appointment required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
COMING EVENTS
• Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table: Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Mall. Free for all to attend.
• The 19th Annual Family Fun Fest will be held on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall. The event is sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County. The theme this year is “Here Comes The Sun” (a musical theme). There will be fun activities for families with children ages 2 to 10. More information can be found by calling (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
LECTURES/SEMINARS/ WORKSHOPS
• Family Promise of Indiana County is now offering financial literacy classes virtually, via Zoom, on a 1-to-1 basis. No group classes will be offered at this time. Topics include: wants versus needs, tracking spending habits, preparing a budget, living within your means, saving money and debt repayment. The event is free. Information and registration is available at www.familypromiseofindianacounty.com, by phone at (724) 464-5220 or at FLCindco@gmail.com.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• New Born Basics, Indiana Regional Medical Center. This is a workshop that focuses on getting to know baby along with visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath-time, fussiness, safety, childcare and infant nutrition. Call for cost, date and time, (724) 357-7496. This class is being offered virtually at this time.
• Smoke Free for Life Program. Smoking cessation course for anyone ready to quit smoking. This is a virtual 8-week class. Call IRMC Lung Nodule Clinic at (724) 464-2761 to register.
• Aging Services Inc. Exercise Classes for individuals age 60 and older will be held at five senior center locations. Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for a location near you. You do not have to be a senior center participant. Classes will be conducted by a trained instructor and are geared toward strengthening muscles, improving balance and staying limber.
• Aging Services Inc. Geri Fit Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers. Classes at the Indiana center are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call ahead to reserve their spot due to limited capacity. For more information call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley center classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at center. For more information call (724) 254-9820.
• AEA Arthritis Aquatics Program is held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at IUP’S Lepley Pool at Zink Hall. Transportation is available on Fridays from the Two Lick Social Center and Zink Hall.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Babysitting is designed primarily for youths age 11 and older. This online course will prepare students to be better babysitters. Topics include how to provide care for infants and children; how to stay safe; what to do in an emergency; how to choose age-appropriate activities; and how to recognize and handle a variety of behaviors. Students will also learn the basics of starting a babysitting business. The course consists of six interactive modules featuring video, activities, games and tools babysitters can use to build their knowledge and skills and manage their babysitting business. This course, which includes a final exam at the end, takes about four hours to complete. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a printable certificate. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Advanced Child Care Training is an online course that teaches the knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly care for children and infants in and outside of the home. This includes training in leadership, child behavior and discipline, professionalism, safety and basic childcare (bottle feeding, holding, etc.). Learners will be engaged in virtual environments in which world-class animated characters respond specifically to choices made. Throughout, learning is supported through additional activities and informative videos. This program is not intended as certification for state licensed child-care providers and does not meet all state requirements for such certification. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age — adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee-based course or call (800) RED-CROSS and choose option 5.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class is designed to train professionals to respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adult, child and infant victims. Consistent with the 2015 AHA Guidelines for CPR/ECC, BLS is the foundational CPR/AED program typically required for health care providers and public safety professionals. Through the use of lecture, skills demonstration and practice, case-based emergency response scenarios, and reflection and debriefing activities with a focus on team-based response, BLS builds the key critical thinking, problem solving, and team dynamic skills that are needed to drive better patient outcomes. Upon successful completion of the course, learners will receive a two-year “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” digital certificate with anytime, anywhere access to certificate and training history. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee-based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
• Children in Between is a program started by the Center for Divorce Education. The parenting education class is effective at changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For information and to register, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576. Class size is limited due to social distancing.
• Excela Health offers a variety of Childbirth/Breastfeeding Success Classes. Class are currently offered as online/on-demand sessions.
For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A recurring series, Living with Diabetes, provides diabetes management information. Most insurance companies cover the costs. A physician referral is required. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www. excelahealth.org.
• A Tobacco Cessation Course, one-on-one counseling for those who have resolved to quit smoking. Contact the Excela Health Call Center at at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations.
For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Breastfeeding Workshop is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• A Childbirth Preparation Series is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy.
This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Childbirth Weekend is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Grocery Store Tours — An IRMC registered dietitian will provide a tour of a local grocery store to discover new products and ask questions about favorite foods. Call (724) 357-8088 for details.
• It’s Time for Me is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday of the month via Zoom. The self-guided virtual women’s group educates and engages on topics regarding mind, body and living to improve your health and well-being. For more information or to register, call (724) 427-2763.
• Journey to Lean/Weight Management. Various resources available for weight management, including information on nutrition, behavior changes and physical activity. Call (724) 357-8088 for more information.
• Managing Your Diabetes is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For information, call (724) 357-8088.
• Medical Fitness, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a supervised, structured exercise program for inactive adults or those at risk for health problems. Any adult who wishes to improve their fitness level and/or health can attend. For more information, call (724) 357-8088.
• Monthly Health Education. Log on to www.irmc.org for more information.
• Adagio Health offers Smoke Free for Life classes virtually one hour per week for eight weeks. Contact Cortney at cschrecengost@adagiohealth.org or call Quitline at (800) Quitnow.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• AL-ANON: Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics/drug addicts.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursdays; for information, call (724) 726-5406
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Fridays; for information call (724) 397-8606
• ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: All meetings are held weekly. A list of meetings can be found at www.wpaarea60.org/meetings, at www.theopendoor.org/support.html, at www.aicdac.org or by calling Find Recovery at (866) 641-9190 or visiting them at www.FindRecovery.com.
— Marion Center Prebyterian Church, 8 p.m., Friday
— CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville, noon Thursday
— Indiana County Recovery Center, Indiana; 8 p.m. Saturdays
— St. Thomas More Pavilion, Indiana; 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from May through September.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays, noon Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays (women) and 1 p.m. Sundays
— Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 747 State Road 2023, Homer City; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, (877) 771-1234; 10:30 a.m. Sundays (temporarily closed, but online is available) and 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays (temporarily closed)
• Narcotics Anonymous Helpline: For information, call (888) 251-2426 or visit www.lmhana.com, or go to www.FindRecovery.com or call (866) 801-6621.
— Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Sundays (open)
— Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana; 7 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Friday. Nar-Anon meeting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a Zoom option available; and a 7 p.m. NarAteen meeting held Sunday with a Zoom option available.
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays
— One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road, White Township; 7 p.m. Tuesdays
— Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana, 8 p.m. Friday
— Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City; 7 p.m. Wednesdays (open)
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursday (open and Zoom) men and women’s groups, and noon Saturdays
— First Church of the Nazarene, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
• American Cancer Society offers online community support/programs for cancer survivors and caregivers. For information, visit www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.
• Alzheimer’s Support Group, sponsored by Embassy of Hillsdale Park, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Resurrection Social Hall, 349 Morris St., Clymer. For information, call Kim Neff at (814) 743-6613 or (814) 577-1334.
• The Autism Support Group of Indiana County provides support for parents and grandparents who are dealing with issues of children with autism via posts and live videos.
For more information, email dmhil lard@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page or www.facebook.com/Autism supportgroupofindianaco.
• Celebrate Recovery is a recovery ministry based on biblical principles with a goal to let God work through individuals in providing His healing power through a Christ-centered 12 step program. Participants share their experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. Celebrate Recovery provides a safe place for individuals to start dealing with their life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits. Some examples of recovery issues are: codependency, chemical addiction, sexual addiction, eating disorders, anger issues, depression and/or loss, etc. Help for hurts, habits and hang-ups. Everyone is welcome and childcare is provided. www.newlifeindiana.org.
— Homer City United Methodist Church; held from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday. At 6:15 p.m., there is an optional light meal and fellowship with a $4.50 fee. At 7 p.m., the large group meeting begins, led by a pastor or a deacon. At 8 p.m., the newcomers meeting and open share groups start. At 9 p.m., there is fellowship. Childcare is offered at no charge.
For more information, call (724) 479-2015.
— Word of Grace Fellowship, 603 S. 5th St., Indiana; Held at 6 p.m. each Monday. Call (724) 541-4875 or email jackiegreene01@gmail.com.
— Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore; Held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Call (724) 254-9720 or email pastor@montgomerycob.com.
— New Life Community Church, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana, in the Indiana Mall. 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Help for hurts, habits and hang-ups. Everyone is welcome and childcare is provided. Contact crindianamall@gmail.com for more information.
• A Grandparents support group will be held the last Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Aging Services, Inc. The group is for grandparents raising their grandchildren. Call Melissia at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for more information.
• Grandparents Supporting Others on hold due to COVID-19 — is held at The Alice Paul House. This group was created to assist grandparents and caregivers acting as a parental figure in their grandchildren’s lives. Through education, encouragement and group discussion, grandparents will be given the opportunity to support other grandparents in our community. For date, time and location, call (724) 349-4444.
• The Armstrong Indiana Community Connection Group is normally held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 120 S. Grant Ave., Kittanning. This group has been created to support family members and individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The group is suspended at this time due to COVID-19. For information, email smontgomery@aimhmr.net, call (724) 548-3451, ext. 605.
• Caregiver’s Support Group, a monthly support group for caregivers of older adults. Meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. Contact Melissia at (724) 349-4500 or 1-800-442-8016 for more info
• Connect Church Recovery, located at 2134 Route 22 Hwy. W., Blairsville, provides Christ-centered support and resources for recovery to those in addiction as well as their struggling families. A certified recovery specialist is at each meeting along with representatives from community agencies and social service professionals available to assist individuals in navigating their programs. For information, contact Bill at (724) 840-8321 or connectrecovery@gmail.com.
• Courage and Cancer is held at 3 p.m. the second Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church. The group is for anyone who is fighting cancer. The confidential group where the aim is to make everyone feel safe in seeking support. For information, call Pastor Kathy at (724) 463-8535.
• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team is held at The Open Door for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, fire fighters, law enforcement officers and any other persons who respond to a critical incident. In offering debriefing services, the team is to help prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and to help with the recovery process. For information on when the next meeting will be held, call (877) 333-2470.
• Drug/Alcohol Family Education Support Group is an eight-week curriculum held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. There is no fee. Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. To register, call (724) 465-2605, ext. 125.
• Dual Recovery Anonymous is held at noon Thursdays at The Open Door. The group is for those with mental/social disorder and chemical dependency. Call (724) 465-2605 to see if this group is meeting.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania offers education and support virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For information, call the Pittsburgh office at (800) 361-5885.
• Excela Health Bariatric Surgery Community Meeting is held online/virtually. Call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Breast Cancer Education and Support Group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. virtually via ZOOM. Registration in advance is required. Call Colleen Dwyer at (412) 338-1919 to register.
• Excela Health Stroke Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. Meetings are held virtually via Zoom. Call 1-877-771-1234 for more information and to register.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Brain Injury Support is designed to support not only those with brain injuries, but also their family and friends. For more information, call (724) 357-6902.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Group; call (724) 357-8081 for more information.
• HIV/AIDS Support Group for individuals and families living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Contact Community Care Management for more information regarding times and locations of meetings, 1-814-534-3032
• Men’s Anger Group is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
• The Myasthenia Gravis Association holds monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
• Nar-Anon Family Support Group, “Gardeners for Growth,” meets from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at The Open Door, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Have you been affected by a loved one’s addictive drug use? Share your experience with others. Find strength and hope and learn from one another on how to deal with the pain and heartbreak that comes with loving an addict. Visit www.nar-anon.org or call (724) 388-0324 for meeting status at this time.
• Narateen, support for teenage family members and friends of addicts meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 388-0324
• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter gives referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. Online support is provided. Call (800) 272-3900 for information.
• The Nurturing Parent Program is available at the Care Center of Indiana County. General information on brain development, child development, empathy, feelings, stress and discipline are available. Call for Time and location at (724) 463-8595 or visit www.carecenterofindianaco.org.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Saving Grace Church, Hospital Road, Indiana. The group provides support and information on how to access resources to assist those affected by Parkinson’s and operates in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania. Meetings are open to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call Denise at (724) 388-6894 or Deb at (814) 421-3106.
• Reach to Recovery, American Cancer Society, helps newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive support, information and resources through visits and conversations with trained breast cancer survivors. For more information, call (800) 227-2345.
• TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Monday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in, 6:15 p.m. meeting, at Grace in Ministries Building, 728 Church Street, Indiana; Monday, 5:45 p.m., weigh-in, 6:30 p.m. meeting, at Purchase Line Methodist Church; and Friday 8 a.m., weigh-in, 8:30 a.m., meeting in the basement of Clymer United Methodist Church. For more information call the area advocate at (814) 243-7507 or visit www.tops.org.
• Indiana County Recovery Center is a faith-based Recovery Community Organization, providing strength-based recovery support services to individuals, families and communities. They aim to put a face and voice on recovery and serve as a physical location where they can organize the local recovery community’s ability to care and give back. For information, call (724) 717-6492 or visit www.indianacountyrecoverycenter.org.
• Victims of Sexual Abuse/Domestic Violence/Other Violent Crimes is held by The Alice Paul House. Children and/or adults dealing with issues of sexual abuse or domestic violence can call (724) 349-4444 for support and information.
• Weight Watchers offers virtual workshops. For more information, call (800) 651-6000
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Child and Adult Grief Support Groups. Sessions are currently offered online or via conference call. Call Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234 for more information.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group Westmoreland/Pittsburgh Cancer Support. Visit www.ourclubhouse.org/events for more information.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email healinghearts@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of Concordia-IRMC VNA, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, on the bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse. The meetings are currently being held in person and virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Grief Share is being held at Grace united Methodist Church at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meetings are held at Grace in Ministries building, 728 Church St., Indiana. This is a support group for those experiencing grief. There are many forms of grief and they care about your loss. No matter what stage of grief you are in, they hope you will join them. Contact Pastor Kathy Mihoerck at (724) 463-8536, ext. 13, or through email at kmihoerck@indianagrace.org for more information.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Concordia — IRMC VNA Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, Indiana. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711