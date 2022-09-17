86480754

 Thinkstock Images

Golden Onsite Dental Clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana. The Arc is partnering with Golden Onsite Dental to provide individuals with disabilities a sensory-safe location to receive dental health check-ups (exam, cleaning, fluoride varnish, treatment options if needed, including with a local dental provider, parent education and hands-on learning for families). All insurances are welcome.

